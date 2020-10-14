Left Menu
Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?
If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is ever renewed in future, it is most likely to have 22 episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

Future of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not assured, thus fans are a tad disappointed as they have been demanding it since Season 8 dropped it finale in March 2017.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 was previously rumoured for a release in March 2021. But the renewal for the ninth season has never taken place in the last 3.5 years. The American supernatural teen drama television series, which marked its presence every year between 2009 and 2017 by releasing one season each year, is unlikely to come for the ninth season as there has been no development on it.

Many fans believe The Vampire Diaries will surely be made for Season 9 but the current hindrance on its way in the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know, coronavirus pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss in the last couple of months. Consequently, majority of the television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. During this time, when the world is badly combating against the deadly virus, fans should not expect any kind of development including renewal for the ninth season.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is ever renewed in future, it is most likely to have 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

There is actually very less chance for the creators to renew Vampire Diaries for Season 9. The series developer, Julie Plec cited earlier that they were delighted with the series' ending and they were not interested to discuss (the possibility of Season 9) further in the meeting. Julie Plec further revealed that Season 8 could be the series' conclusion.

On the other hand, series' lead actor, Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role in future. He jokingly said he would never prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Not only, Ian Somerhalder, his former love, Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't have any chance in future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

