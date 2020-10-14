Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aztec headdress would be damaged in journey to Mexico, Austrian museum says

Granting the wish of Mexico's president to have a famous Aztec-era headdress sent from Europe to Mexico for an exhibition would seriously damage the fragile pre-Hispanic artifact, the Austrian museum that houses it said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:01 IST
Aztec headdress would be damaged in journey to Mexico, Austrian museum says

Granting the wish of Mexico's president to have a famous Aztec-era headdress sent from Europe to Mexico for an exhibition would seriously damage the fragile pre-Hispanic artifact, the Austrian museum that houses it said on Wednesday. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador this week asked for a loan of the bejeweled, brightly-colored feather headdress so it can be shown during events to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec Empire to Spain next year.

An assessment of the relic - said to have belonged to Aztec emperor Moctezuma - had concluded it was too fragile to be moved, said Sabine Haag, head of the KHM museums' association that includes Vienna's Museum of Ethnology, which holds the headdress. That evaluation was carried out with Mexican representatives between 2010 and 2012.

"Transportation, whether by land, sea or air, would massively damage the old Mexican feather headdress," Haag said in a statement to Reuters. Even so, she added that the request had been forwarded to the Austrian culture ministry for further evaluation.

Nearly a meter wide and made from more than 450 elegant, brilliant green feathers, the headdress is said to have been worn by Moctezuma before he was toppled by Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes. The headdress is believed to have arrived in Europe in the 16th century and later fell into the hands of Archduke Ferdinand of Tyrol, a member of the Habsburg family that at the time ruled Spain and Austria.

Vienna's Museum of Ethnology said it offers free entrance to all Mexican citizens to share the cultural heritage.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

First collection of Shakespeare's plays sells for almost $10 million

A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeares plays for the first time sold for a record 9.97 million at auction on Wednesday, Christies in New York said. The First Folio containing 36 of Shakespeares plays, one of only six kn...

Sisodia given additional charge of labour, employment departments

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Wednesday given additional charge of the labour and employment departments in addition to his existing portfolios, sources said. Minister Gopal Rai, who held the charge of the two departments, was...

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 555 since start of conflict

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Wednesday it had recorded another 23 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 555 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has sur...

Ludhiana police busts fake surety racket

The city police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a fake surety racket with the arrest of four persons. The accused allegedly forged property documents to get more than 50 undertrials out in bail.Rakesh Agrawal, Ludhiana Police Commission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020