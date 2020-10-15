Left Menu
Drug case: Bengaluru cops searching for Aditya Alva raid Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence

The Bengaluru police on Thursday raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's residence at Mumbai in search of his brother-in-law Aditya Alva, who is wanted in a drug case, police sources here said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2020 15:50 IST
The Bengaluru police on Thursday raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's residence at Mumbai in search of his brother-in-law Aditya Alva, who is wanted in a drug case, police sources here said. Aditya Alva was absconding in a drug case registered at Cottonpet police station, Bengaluru joint commissioner of police Sandeep Patil said.

"Vivek oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there....So a court warrant was obtained and the Central Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai," the officer told PTI. Police felt that the actor might be aware of his whereabouts and so the searches were carried out. However, they did not divulge the outcome of the raid.

Aditya Alva is the son of former minister late Jeevaraj Alva. According to sources, he has been absent for the past one month ever since the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers, suppliers and rave party organisers.

More than 15 people have been arrested in this case including Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Thonse, and a few Nigerians. Police launched a crackdown on the drug traffickers, peddlers and consumers after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru two months ago with drug haul.

According to sources, the trio told the NCB sleuths that they were supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

