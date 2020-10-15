Left Menu
United Nations India, Niti, Discovery join hands to celebrate India's selfless heroes of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:53 IST
United Nations India, Niti, Discovery join hands to celebrate India's selfless heroes of COVID-19

Recognising India's unsung selfless heroes who went out of their way to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations in India, NITI Aayog and Discovery Channel have joined hands to celebrate them through a three-part documentary series 'Bharat Ke Mahaveer'

The campaign will celebrate Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness -- extending a helping hand to the vulnerable, going that extra mile -- selflessly and without any expectation, the UN said in a statement

'Bharat Ke Mahaveer' will air on Discovery Channel to celebrate the actions by 12 champions from across India who, through their exemplary actions have been spreading a ray of hope, coming together in strength and solidarity.         The series will be co-hosted by the UN Secretary-General's SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Advocate Dia Mirza and actor Sonu Sood,who was recently conferred the 'Special Humanitarian Action Award' by the Government of Punjab for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 crisis, the statement added.

