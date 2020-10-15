Left Menu
Development News Edition

In letter to Delhi Police commissioner, Brinda Karat claims February riots death count inaccurate

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat has written to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava, alleging there is an "inaccuracy" in the police account of the number of those killed in the communal violence that took place in the national capital this February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:32 IST
In letter to Delhi Police commissioner, Brinda Karat claims February riots death count inaccurate

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat has written to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava, alleging there is an "inaccuracy" in the police account of the number of those killed in the communal violence that took place in the national capital this February. According to the police, 53 people were killed in the northeast Delhi riots in February.

"I write to draw your attention to a serious inaccuracy in the police account of the number of those killed in the communal violence in February in north-east Delhi. In various affidavits before the court and in public statements made by the Delhi Police officials from time to time, the number of those killed has been put at 53. These include those registered earlier as 'unknown' but who were later identified by the police," Karat said. "However, one of those killed Sikander s/o Muhammed Mullak (illegible) has not been included in the list. He was killed on 27-2-2020. In his inquest papers (quoted in the post mortem report no 435/2020), it is stated 'alleged history of being found in unconscious state below flyover Khajuri chowk on 27/2 at 11.30 am following which the individual was brought to GTB (illegible) where he was declared brought dead...' "He was not identified till March 19 by his brother Md Ishfaque. After the identification, the original DD as unknown DD 39 A dated 27/2 was registered on 19/3 under the name of Sikander. In other words, in police records, Sikander has been identified as victim, by name on 19/3. The postmortem report shows that he died of serious head injuries," she added.

Karat goes on to state that Sikander's brother, Ishfaque, has made numerous visits to the Khajuri Khas police station to ask for a copy of the FIR. She alleged that he was told that no FIR had been filed. "One of the police personnel reportedly said that 'the compensation will be managed' and his name 'adjusted' in the list. The family has been through terrible trauma. Ishfaque's shop in Bhajanpura was burnt and looted. His sister's home in Ghonda was attacked and looted. And the youngest sibling, Sikander, was killed. Instead of treating the family with sympathy, the Delhi police by not registering Sikander as a victim has worsened their plight," she wrote.

"This is to request you to immediately intervene to (1) correct the list of numbers of those killed given to the High Court and include the name of Sikander, which makes it 54 killed, (2) to give a copy of the FIR to Sikander's family, (3) to take action against those police personnel responsible for the inaccuracy and harassment of the victim's family," Karat added..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Farm sector start performer in pandemic-hit economy: Rupala

The farm sector has been a star performer in Indias pandemic-hit economy, with 3.4 per cent growth in April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Thursday. The minister said the recent f...

Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who is being treated for coronavirus improved on Thursday and was administered music therapy and physiotherapy, a senior physician at the health facility where he is being treated ...

EU agrees to extend Brexit trade talks, steps up no-deal preparations

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to keep on talking to Britain to get a new trade agreement in the coming weeks but also decided to step up their contingency preparations should the troubled negotiations fail. National leaders of t...

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Fears rose Thursday that Europe is running out of chances to control its fall coronavirus outbreak, as infections hit record daily highs in Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Poland. France slapped a 9 p.m. curfew on many of its biggest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020