Left Menu
Development News Edition

'You' S3 adds actors Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant

Both Badgley and Pedretti will be reprising their characters in the third season. According to Deadline, Van Winkle will play Cary, a wealthy, charismatic, and self-proclaimed "Master of Self-Optimisation" who runs his own supplement company and invites Joe into his inner circle.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:25 IST
'You' S3 adds actors Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant

Actors Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant have boarded the cast of Netflix's "You" season three. Winkle, best known for starring in TNT's "The Last Ship" , and "NCIS: New Orleans" alumna Grant will feature as series regulars in the psychological thriller show, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, "You" features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker and bookstore manager. Its first season premiere on the streamer's platform in 2018. The show's second season, which also featured "Haunting of the Hill House" breakout Victoria Pedretti, debuted in December 2019. Both Badgley and Pedretti will be reprising their characters in the third season.

According to Deadline, Van Winkle will play Cary, a wealthy, charismatic, and self-proclaimed "Master of Self-Optimisation" who runs his own supplement company and invites Joe into his inner circle. Grant will essay the role of Sherry, a locally famous "Momfluencer" who is warm and down to earth, but that’s just a put-upon act for her social media followers. The original "mean girl", she’s threatened by Love (Pedretti) and only pretends to welcome her into her wealthy and elitist social circle. But underneath her insecurity, there’s a pragmatic, loyal person who could turn out to be a true friend.

Gamble and Berlanti are also returning as executive producers, with Gamble serving as showrunner. The third season is expected to premiere in 2021. PTI RB RB RB

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Suga vows to do all it takes to organise Tokyo Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do whatever it takes to organise the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter. I want to make sure I see the Olympi...

Malaysia's Mahathir says political uncertainty won't end with Anwar as PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday he doubted whether opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had the numbers in parliament to take the premiership and even if he did the country would remain in political deadlock.Anwar...

Pakistan: 14 security personnel killed in attack on OGDCL convoy in Gwadar

Fourteen security personnel were killed in Gwadar near Buzi Top on October 15 at 1200 PM local time. The attack took place on the Coastal Highway near Ormara when a convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited OGDCL staff was being...

Rugby-Collateral damage: Boks lament COVID impact after Championship withdrawal

Player welfare concerns, unclear COVID-19 restrictions and potential difficulties in securing overseas-based players were the key factors in pulling the Springboks out of this years Rugby Championship, South Africa Rugby said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020