Bill Nighy to headline 'Ikiru' adaptation

Veteran British actor Bill Nighy will play the lead role in the English-language adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's 1952 Japanese classic "Ikiru". Titled "Living", the movie will be directed by filmmaker Oliver Hermanus and also feature "Sex Education" breakout Aimee Lou Wood in a prominent role.

The film's screenplay has been penned by Nobel and Booker Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro, according to Variety. Set in London circa 1952, the film will feature Nighy as a veteran civil servant, who has become a small cog in the bureaucracy of rebuilding post-WWII England. As endless paperwork piles up on his desk, he learns he has a fatal illness, and begins a quest to find some meaning to his monotonous life before it slips away. He becomes intrigued by a young co-worker, who inadvertently shows him how to harness his years of experience and dedication into a final supreme effort on a worthy project.

"The inner story suggests that it’s the responsibility of each of us to bring meaning and satisfaction to our life. That even against the odds, we should try to find a way to be proud of, and happy with, the lives we lead," Ishiguro said. "I believe this story can speak to the many of us obliged to spend long hours each day anchored to desks and screens — all the more so in this era of COVID — struggling to see what our individual contributions can possibly amount to within the broader picture," he added. "Living" will be produced by Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen through their Number 9 Films banner. The movie will start production in the UK next year.