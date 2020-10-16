Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengali elecutionist Pradip Ghosh dead, tests COVID-19 positive

Veteran Bengali elocutionist Pradip Ghosh died in his residence here on Friday and tested coronavirus positive after his death, his family sources said. Ghosh died in his sleep Friday morning and his swab tests later confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive, she said. Son of elocutionist Chinmoviban Ghosh, he grew up to be an unparalleled one himself in the late 1960s and gave a new dimension to the recitation of Tagore's poems, specially those for children.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:56 IST
Bengali elecutionist Pradip Ghosh dead, tests COVID-19 positive

Veteran Bengali elocutionist Pradip Ghosh died in his residence here on Friday and tested coronavirus positive after his death, his family sources said. Ghosh was 78.

He was suffering from fever since Saturday and was under treatment, his daughter said. Ghosh died in his sleep Friday morning and his swab tests later confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive, she said.

Son of elocutionist Chinmoviban Ghosh, he grew up to be an unparalleled one himself in the late 1960s and gave a new dimension to the recitation of Tagore's poems, specially those for children. He was a pioneer in popularising recitation of poetry in public. This spurred the general people to buy tickets to listen to Bengali poetry recitation and buy records by elecutionists like him.

He was a known name in cultural programmes arranged by the expatriate Bengalis in the USA, Australia and the UK. Ghosh, known for his inimitable style, had to his credit scores of CDs and cassettes.

Expressing grief over his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement that he was a "bright star in the world of elocution" and had made the state and Bengalis proud. Recalling that Ghosh was once joint director of information and cultural affairs department and gave valuable guidance and inputs in its functioning, Banerjee said he was the recipient of Kaji Sabyasachi Puraskar in 2017.

She offered her condolences to the bereaved family and his countless admirers. The social media saw an outpouring of grief over Ghosh's death by artistes and fellow elocutionists who called it "the end of an era".

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee closes flat at 73.35 in restricted trade

The rupee on Friday settled almost flat at 73.35 against the US dollar in the absence of any fresh trigger. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.41 against the greenback and moved in a narrow range during the day in lacklus...

Soccer-Eight Montpellier players test positive for COVID-19

Eight players and four members of staff at Montpellier have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Friday. Montpellier, who did not name the players, said that the 12 had been isolated according to heal...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales accelerate in September

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, though the recovery from the recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and new COVID-19 infections surge across...

Migrant evacuation flights resume from Libya, U.N. agency says

United Nations evacuation flights for migrants stuck in Libya have resumed after being suspended because of the global pandemic, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. More than 150 people from Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan, incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020