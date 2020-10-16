Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ennio Morricone’s first posthumous album to release in November

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:07 IST
Ennio Morricone’s first posthumous album to release in November

Oscar-winning legendary composer Ennio Morricone’s first posthumous album, featuring seven of his unreleased tracks, will release on November 6

The Italian composer passed away in July and the album, titled ‘Morricone Segreto’, will be released to mark the maestro’s 92nd birth anniversary on November 10. According to Variety, Morricone’s home label Decca Records and Italy’s CAM Sugar have come together for the album, a collection of the composer's songs from 1960s to 1980s

The compositions are described as “an acid-tinged sonic journey through mysterious voices, fuzz guitars, airy strings, eerie synths and modern grooves from the composer who was always ahead of the trend, dictating style in his own way.” Morricone is best known by the world audience for creating the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtrack of classic Hollywood gangster movie “The Untouchables”, Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” and “The Battle of Algiers” by Gillo Pontecorvo.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 13 ISIS operatives

A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 13 persons for being the members of terror organisation ISIS and hatching a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media pla...

Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modis Hanuman and that the prime minister lives in his heart. Paswans statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a ...

IPL 13: Morgan praises 'incredibly selfless' Karthik for giving away captaincy to focus on batting

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said he was surprised after Dinesh Karthik decided to hand over the leadership role to him and praised the latters incredibly selfless act of putting the team first. I was surprised as everybody...

US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

US industrial production fell 0.6 per cent in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020