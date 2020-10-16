Ennio Morricone’s first posthumous album to release in November

Oscar-winning legendary composer Ennio Morricone’s first posthumous album, featuring seven of his unreleased tracks, will release on November 6

The Italian composer passed away in July and the album, titled ‘Morricone Segreto’, will be released to mark the maestro’s 92nd birth anniversary on November 10. According to Variety, Morricone’s home label Decca Records and Italy’s CAM Sugar have come together for the album, a collection of the composer's songs from 1960s to 1980s

The compositions are described as “an acid-tinged sonic journey through mysterious voices, fuzz guitars, airy strings, eerie synths and modern grooves from the composer who was always ahead of the trend, dictating style in his own way.” Morricone is best known by the world audience for creating the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtrack of classic Hollywood gangster movie “The Untouchables”, Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight” and “The Battle of Algiers” by Gillo Pontecorvo.