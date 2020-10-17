Minions 2 updates: Cast revealed, plot shows Gru’s plan to become evil

When is Minions 2 going to be released? Minions 2 is already having an official release (in July 2021) but it can be changed or postponed anytime based on the current world's health situation.

Minions 2 is the sequel to 2015-superhit movie Minions, and the spin-off/prequel to the main Despicable Me film series. The official title of Minions 2 is Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The storyline of Minions 2 aka Minions: The Rise of Gru is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. However, the imminent movie is likely to commence where the first movie ended. It will focus on Gru's voyage from being a not so great villain to a supervillain.

"While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions," the founder and CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri said. He is the producer of Minions 2 and best known as the producer of the Despicable Me franchise.

Fans were glad after receiving an official trailer for Minions 2 in February. The trailer shows Minions' early days with a bold budding burglar in Steve Carell's Gru. The imminent movie stars the returning voices of Pierre Coffin, Steve Carell, Russell Brand, and Julie Andrews, with Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo and Alan Arkin joining the cast.

Here's the plot for Minions 2 – A continuation of the 2015 film, this time in the heart of the 1970s, a twelve-year-old Felonius Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain group known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. When the Vicious 6 fire their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member. It does not go well, and things only get worse after Gru steals from them with the help of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the other Minions and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru and the Minions will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

The production for Minions 2 was badly affected in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic that crippled the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Minions 2 aka Minions: The Rise of Gru is slated to hit the big screens on July 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

