Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Star Trek: Discovery' renewed for season four at CBS All Access

CBS All Access has given a season four order for "Star Trek: Discovery". The news was shared by actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones as well as co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise in a video posted on CBS All Access' Twitter handle. They announced that show will start production on the fourth season on November 2.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-10-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 12:02 IST
'Star Trek: Discovery' renewed for season four at CBS All Access

CBS All Access has given a season four order for "Star Trek: Discovery" . The news was shared by actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones as well as co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise in a video posted on CBS All Access' Twitter handle.

They announced that show will start production on the fourth season on November 2. Created by Bryan Fuller and Kurtzman, the show started in 2017 on the streamer. Set roughly a decade before the events of the original "Star Trek" series, "Discovery" follows the crew of the USS Discovery on various adventures. It features Martin-Green in the lead.

The show's third season, which also features Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz, premiered on CBS All Access on Friday. Along with Kurtzman and Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. The show is produced by CBS Television Studios.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the US government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Frida...

BJP leader shot dead in UP ahead of assembly bypoll, 3 detained

A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ferozabad district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 3 assembly bypoll in the area, following which police have detained three people for questioning, an officer said on Satu...

US deported Venezuelans through third country despite risks

The Trump administration stealthily deported an unknown number of Venezuelans through a third country, possibly violating US laws and undermining US warnings about the socialist governments human rights record, according to the top Democrat...

Austrian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, a spokeswoman for his ministry said on Saturday.As a precautionar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020