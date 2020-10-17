'Star Trek: Discovery' renewed for season four at CBS All Access

CBS All Access has given a season four order for "Star Trek: Discovery" . The news was shared by actors Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones as well as co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise in a video posted on CBS All Access' Twitter handle.

They announced that show will start production on the fourth season on November 2. Created by Bryan Fuller and Kurtzman, the show started in 2017 on the streamer. Set roughly a decade before the events of the original "Star Trek" series, "Discovery" follows the crew of the USS Discovery on various adventures. It features Martin-Green in the lead.

The show's third season, which also features Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and Wilson Cruz, premiered on CBS All Access on Friday. Along with Kurtzman and Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. The show is produced by CBS Television Studios.