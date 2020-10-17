Delhi CM greets people on first day of Navratri

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended his greetings on the beginning of Navratri and urged people to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines at public places. Kejriwal also visited the Jhandewalan Temple in Karol Bagh along with party's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

"Navratri begins from today. My heartiest greetings to all of you. May Ma Durga bless you all. I appeal to you all to follow rules at public places and wear mask due to the coronavirus threat," the chief minister tweeted

Gupta said the Jhandewalan Temple management has arranged 'Rath Yatra' of the goddess in view of the safety of the people and to enable them to pay obeisance to her in their areas so that there is less crowd at the shrine. PTI VIT KJ