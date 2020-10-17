Delhi CM greets people on first day of Navratri
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended his greetings on the beginning of Navratri and urged people to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines at public places.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 13:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended his greetings on the beginning of Navratri and urged people to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines at public places. Kejriwal also visited the Jhandewalan Temple in Karol Bagh along with party's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta
"Navratri begins from today. My heartiest greetings to all of you. May Ma Durga bless you all. I appeal to you all to follow rules at public places and wear mask due to the coronavirus threat," the chief minister tweeted
Gupta said the Jhandewalan Temple management has arranged 'Rath Yatra' of the goddess in view of the safety of the people and to enable them to pay obeisance to her in their areas so that there is less crowd at the shrine. PTI VIT KJ
- READ MORE ON:
- Navratri
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Rath Yatra'
- Jhandewalan Temple
- Sushil Gupta
- Ma
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, calls them an inspiration
Hathras incident: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar
Arvind Kejriwal announces campaign to combat pollution, 'Green Delhi App' to be launched soon
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches anti-air pollution campaign, says polluted air can be life threatening this year in view COVID-19.
Delhi Cabinet approves tree transplantation policy to preserve trees: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.