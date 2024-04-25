"People of Delhi are fighting Arvind Kejriwal's battle," says AAP's Gopal Rai

The people of Delhi have made Arvind Kejriwal their Chief Minister and will fight for him, said Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai on Thursday during the launch of the party's election campaign song. "In today's programme, we wanted to send a message that his seat may be vacant and he can be in jail, but his soul is here with us... I believe we will unite people with our theme song," he said.

"The people of Delhi are fighting Arvind Kejriwal's battle. This election is no more an election but a movement now..." Gopal Rai stated further. Meanwhile, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday wrote two separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi LG VK Saxena, alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is lodged in Tihar jail, is being monitored every 24 hours by CCTV cameras by the PMO and LG.

In his letter, Singh claimed that Kejriwal is being monitored from the bathroom to food."Whatever is happening with the elected Chief Minister of Delhi is extremely sad. The entire people of Delhi are in deep pain. Tihar Jail has been turned into a torture chamber for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Reliable sources have revealed that Kejriwal is being monitored 24 hours by CCTV cameras by the PMO and LG as if some big spy is spying," he said. He further claimed that despite keeping an eye on Kejriwal throughout the day, he was not given insulin for 23 days and added that insulin was not given even after his sugar level became bad.

"Why is the three-time elected Chief Minister being treated in this inhumane manner? Because, he gave good treatment to Delhi, made electricity and water free, brought a scheme to give Rs 1000 per month to mothers and sisters," he added. "The AAP leader also said that Arvind is running the world's best government in Delhi. Do you want to see how much Kejriwal became ill and how much Kejriwal's morale dropped? he asked. Singh said that the entire system monitors how much damage was caused to Kejriwal's kidneys by stopping his insulin. How damaged was his liver? Kejriwal, who gives free medicines to the entire city of Delhi, has to go to court for insulin. How unfortunate this is," he added.

The AAP MP also said that stopping Kejriwal's medicine, depriving him of basic facilities, and giving him mental harassment is a violation of his right to live."This has been given to the countrymen as a fundamental right under Article 21," he added. The Chief Minister has been lodged in Tihar Jail since April 1, following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. (ANI)

