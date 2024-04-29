Left Menu

Defamation Case Initiated Against Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi at Delhi Court

A complaint alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal and AAP's Atishi defamed BJP by accusing it of attempting to poach AAP MLAs to topple the government. A court has scheduled a hearing for May 4 to consider pre-summoning evidence. The complaint claims the accusations were false and politically motivated to lower BJP's reputation.

A criminal complaint was filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP colleague Atishi before a court here on Monday, accusing them of defaming the BJP and its members.

The complaint was filed by Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the media head of BJP's Delhi unit, before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal, who posted the matter for recording pre-summoning evidence on May 4.

The complaint alleged that the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders made "false, fabricated, and manipulated statements", accusing the BJP of trying to buy and poach AAP MLAs and topple the state government, "with a malafide intention to lower BJP's and its workers' reputation in general public".

"By such kind of malicious/ scandalous statements, you and your colleagues defame BJP and its members and try to gain political mileage by use of platform of press conferences to make such false statements knowing fully well that all social media platforms would carry such news as you are not only an MLA but a Minister in the govt of NCT of Delhi," the complaint alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

