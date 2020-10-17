'Halloween Kills' will release in Oct 2021, 'vaccine or no vaccine': Jason Blum

Producer Jason Blum has made it clear that he will not be further delaying the next two instalments of iconic horror franchise "Halloween" . "Halloween Kills" , the first of the two back-to-back movies, was recently delayed from October 16, 2020 to October 15, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its sequel, titled "Halloween Ends" will bow out on October 14, 2022. Talking to Forbes magazine, Blum, who is producing the films through his banner Blumhouse, said a new release date for "Halloween Kills" is out of the question. "If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we’re not holding it. 'Halloween Kills' is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out," the producer said.

David Gordon Green, who previously directed Jamie Lee Curtis-starrer "Halloween" in 2018, is helming "Halloween Kills" from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride. The movie will also feature actors Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall and Kyle Richards.