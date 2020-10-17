Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK joins chorus against Vijay Sethupathi in Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday said it would be good if Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi reconsidered his decision to play the lead role in the biopic '800' on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:57 IST
AIADMK joins chorus against Vijay Sethupathi in Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday said it would be good if Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi reconsidered his decision to play the lead role in the biopic '800' on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Jayakumar alleged that Muralitharan had been a "voice" of former Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa and the cricketer supported the leader, who was "responsible" for the killings of the Tamil people during the 2009 civil war.

"Muralitharan had been the voice of his master (Mahinda) Rajapaksa. How will the Tamil people accept him?" he asked.

"It will be a good thing for Vijay Sethupathi to reconsider his decision to play the lead role in the movie," he said adding if he reversed his decision to act in the film, it would earn him respect. The actor's fans themselves have not accepted his move to recreate the career of the cricketer on screen, theMinister claimed.

Muralitharan had on Friday said the proposed biopic '800' on him was only about his sportsaccomplishments despite the challenge of decades long conflict in his country and his humble beginnings. He expressed anguish over him being accused as against the Tamils and asserted that it was for "political reasons" and out of "ignorance." "I know the pain of war and the loss it causes.

I have never supported the killings of innocent people and will never support that," he said. MDMK, PMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi and veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathirajaa were among those who have opposed Sethupathi being a part of the movie.

They had alleged that the cricketer was a "betrayer" of the Tamils. PTI VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD

The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. Yesterdays well-mar...

Transit shutdowns fail to deter Thai pro-democracy protests

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand staged a fourth straight day of high-profile protests in the capital on Saturday, thwarting efforts by the authorities to stop them, including a shutdown of the citys mass transit systems. Unlike protests...

Motorcycling-Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice on Saturday to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix.The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 FP3 and was thrown of...

Truck mows down vegetable vendors in Meghalaya; five killed

Five persons, including four women, were killed after a speeding truck mowed down roadside vegetable vendors on Shillong Bypass road near here on Saturday, police said. The truck loaded with shredded bamboo hit a dumper- truck on a bridge n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020