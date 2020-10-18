Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shahid Kapoor wraps Uttarakhand schedule of ‘Jersey’

I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state,” the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 14:00 IST
Shahid Kapoor wraps Uttarakhand schedule of ‘Jersey’
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Sunday said he has finished the Uttarakhand shooting schedule for his sports drama "Jersey", a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Shahid took Twitter to announce the schedule wrap and expressed his gratitude towards the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It's a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state," the actor wrote on the microblogging site. In August, the Uttarakhand government had relaxed norms for shooting films in the state by removing the upper limit on the number of crew members for outdoor shoots and raising the limit for indoor shoots. Shahid, who plays a cricketer in "Jersey", started filming the movie in the hill state last month

The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift

Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the original 2019 film starring Nani in the lead, is directing the Hindi version. "Jersey", also featuring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. Shahid has previously shot for "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Kabir Singh" in Uttarakhand.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Significant dip in Chhattisgarh unemployment rate in Sep: Data

Despite consistent disruption in economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has declined to 2 per cent in September from 14.2 per cent in June. A state government release on Sunday cited the late...

Bolivians hope to restore political stability in Sunday presidential election

Bolivians head to the polls on Sunday in an election many hope can restore stability to an Andean country that was plunged into turmoil after a fraught and eventually voided vote last year, leaving the country in the hands of an interim pre...

Pollution may increase virus transmissibility making people more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts

Air pollution may increase transmissibility of the novel coronavirus making people more vulnerable to the disease and aggravating the COVID-19 situation, experts have said, while warning that those who have had the infection in the past may...

Maha: Rain-hit farmers stop minister's convoy, seek aid

Farmers suffering crop losses due to heavy rains stopped the convoy of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded that instead of survey tours, the government provide them immediate help. The farmers als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020