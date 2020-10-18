Left Menu
Shlipa Shetty shares glimpse of her 'Sunday Binge' on sets of 'Hungama 2'

Gorging on piping hot jalebis in chilly Manali, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra sharing a glimpse of her 'Sunday Binge' said that she just can't resist the deliciousness of the sweet.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 16:50 IST
Shlipa Shetty shares glimpse of her 'Sunday Binge' on sets of 'Hungama 2'
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Gorging on piping hot jalebis in chilly Manali, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra sharing a glimpse of her 'Sunday Binge' said that she just can't resist the deliciousness of the sweet. The 'Dhadkan' star posted a clip on Instagram in which she is seen savouring a jalebi that was prepared in front of her. Currently, the actor is shooting in Manali for 'Hungama 2'. In the clip, Shilpa seen in a saree and a chequered shawl says: " Kya ban raha hai dekho, dekho ye! Kya Hungama kar rahe hain hum set pe."

The 'Life in a metro' actor faces the camera and says "Maza aa gaya. Sunday binge guys," as she relishes the crispy sweet. The actor noted in the caption," Weather: Super Cold Jalebi: Super Hot (delicious and crunchy ) Some matches are truly made in heaven. All necessary precautions were taken before we indulged ourselves; and I, finally, did a #SundayBinge on the sets after sooo looonnggg, but I just couldn't resist."

Apart from Shilpa, 'Hungama 2' stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. Paresh Rawal, whose character was one of the highlights of 'Hungama' is reuniting with Priyadarshan after seven years. The duo has worked together in comedies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhaag', and 'Malamaal Weekly'.

'Hungama 2' is slated to hit the theatres on 14 August 2020. (ANI)

