One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:21 IST
One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be confirmed but the anime enthusiasts are ardently waiting to get the latest updates related to it.

It has been over a year since One Punch Man Season 2 dropped its finale. The previous two seasons marked remarkable success that would pave the way to the creation of Season 3.

Some development on One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to take place in 2020. However, the third season can never be expected in this year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic that shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Another vital reason why One Punch Man Season 3 can't be expected in 2020 is the time gap of around 3.5 years between the first and second seasons. The second season was released in April last year. The creators need adequate time to work on the third season.

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. But Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

One Punch Man enthusiasts will be surprised seeing plenty of heroes in Season 3 moving into the hideout of Monsters. The imminent Season 3 will show some fantastic fights to entertain the viewers. We will see Garou moving into this association of critters. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power.

Although the cast for One Punch Man Season 3 is not confirmed, still we can expect Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 will undoubtedly continue to have Saitama as the protagonist but the arc to be tackled would give his opponent Garou more screen time. His other side (apart from his known human-monster character) will be brought in front of the viewers. His human side is likely to be revealed in the third season.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

