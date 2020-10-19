Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 will return if Sui Ishida changes his mind

Will Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 be made? It has been almost two years since fans saw Tokyo Ghoul and now are ardently waiting to get the updates on Season 5.

Many still believe that Tokyo Ghoul will be renewed for Season 5 sometime in future despite the fact that the Season 4 concluded the tense events of the previous three seasons. This already indicated that the fifth season has no chance to take place.

It has also true that plot of Tokyo Ghoul Season 4 answered all the questions. There anime and manga enthusiasts are not likely to see Season 5 in future.

The story of Ken Kaneki was over but some anime enthusiasts are still speculating in favour of its return. The continuation of Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 absolutely depends on the Japanese manga artist Sui Ishida. If he wishes to continue, he can, obviously not out of compulsion as the story has already seen its end.

The story of Tokyo Ghoul has nowhere to restart, so there is a very less chance of its revival. Ken Kaneki has already done what he decided to do and humans and Ghouls now live peacefully. Hence, the end made the viewers quite happy.

The future of Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 is uncertain and totally depends on Sui Ishida. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake's meeting, Shonen Jump's Twitter announcement