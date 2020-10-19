Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 will return if Sui Ishida changes his mind

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 10:29 IST
Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 will return if Sui Ishida changes his mind
Many still believe that Tokyo Ghoul will be renewed for Season 5 sometime in future. Image Credit: Facebook / Tokyo Ghoul

Will Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 be made? It has been almost two years since fans saw Tokyo Ghoul and now are ardently waiting to get the updates on Season 5.

Many still believe that Tokyo Ghoul will be renewed for Season 5 sometime in future despite the fact that the Season 4 concluded the tense events of the previous three seasons. This already indicated that the fifth season has no chance to take place.

It has also true that plot of Tokyo Ghoul Season 4 answered all the questions. There anime and manga enthusiasts are not likely to see Season 5 in future.

The story of Ken Kaneki was over but some anime enthusiasts are still speculating in favour of its return. The continuation of Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 absolutely depends on the Japanese manga artist Sui Ishida. If he wishes to continue, he can, obviously not out of compulsion as the story has already seen its end.

The story of Tokyo Ghoul has nowhere to restart, so there is a very less chance of its revival. Ken Kaneki has already done what he decided to do and humans and Ghouls now live peacefully. Hence, the end made the viewers quite happy.

The future of Tokyo Ghoul Season 5 is uncertain and totally depends on Sui Ishida. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get latest updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake's meeting, Shonen Jump's Twitter announcement

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha will have take to loan to help flood-hit people: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra is facing a historic economic crisis and the state government has no option but to take loan to help flood-affected people in the state. Pawar, who is on a tour of the Marathwada region to r...

Maha: 2 drown in different lakes in Thane

A woman and a teenaged boy have drowned in two different lakes of Maharashtras Thane city, an official said on Monday. The body of an unidentified woman, aged 35 to 40 years, was found in the Kachrali lake near the Thane Municipal Corporati...

Antibodies fade quickly in recovering COVID-19 patients, study finds

Antibody levels in the blood of COVID-19 patients drop rapidly during the weeks after their bodies have cleared the novel coronavirus, and symptoms have subsided, according to a study. In the absence of approved, effective treatments for CO...

Vietnam troops find more bodies after latest deadly landslide

Vietnamese soldiers with heavy machinery and rescue dogs searched on Monday for the last remaining troops buried under a mudslide, after recovering 18 bodies from the latest in a week of deadly landslides caused by unrelenting rains. Floods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020