Documentary film 'Softie' premieres in cinemas across Kenya

Documentary film from Kenya, 'Softie' by activist Boniface Mwangi that chronicles his life and family premiered in various cinemas across the country, according to a news report by Nairobi News.

Mwangi, his wife, and children, who are the main casts in the documentary, attended the premiere of the film to enjoy the documentary with friends, colleagues, and family.

The 96-minute film after his childhood nickname sheds light on the lesser-known struggles and accomplishments of the sociopolitical activist.

Speaking after the viewing of the film, Mwangi said he was not sure if he will watch the documentary again.

"I have watched it twice and every time I did, I cried. I saw what I put my family through. Before watching the film, it never crossed my mind what I was putting my family through in a pursuit for a better Kenya," an emotional Mwangi said.

The documentary was directed by Sam Soko and first premiered at Sundance in January, winning a special jury prize for editing. It has received wide reviews, with critics citing its conscientious storytelling of Kenya's struggle with political tribalism.