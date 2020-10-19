Left Menu
Andy Cohen reunites with rescue dog Wacha after his rehoming

American television talk show host Andy Cohen recently revealed he enjoyed a walk around New York with his beloved rescue pup Wacha, whom he rehomed earlier this year.

19-10-2020
Andy Cohen (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American television talk show host Andy Cohen recently revealed he enjoyed a walk around New York with his beloved rescue pup Wacha, whom he rehomed earlier this year. According to Page Six, the 'Watch What Happens Live' host said in an Instagram story, "Reunited with my buddy today. He's happy to be walking around his old haunts."

In a separate story, the 52-year-old TV show host added that Wacha is "happy" and "healthy." "God is good, Wacha's good, life is good," he continued.

In May, Cohen announced he had found a new home for Wacha after an "incident." The Bravo honcho, who is also a father to one-year-old son Benjamin, noted there could have been "catastrophic" consequences if the situation remained unchanged. Cohen detailed in an Instagram post, "Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression."

"No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted. After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha," he added. As reported by Page Six, Cohen said in June that Wacha had happily adjusted to his new home in Connecticut.

Cohen said on his SiriusXM show 'Radio Andy,' "The thing that I want you guys to know is that Wacha is happy. He is happy." (ANI)

