Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeff Bridges announces lymphoma diagnosis, to undergo treatment

American actor Jeff Bridges announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 10:21 IST
Jeff Bridges announces lymphoma diagnosis, to undergo treatment
Actor Jeff Bridges. (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jeff Bridges announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The 70-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter where he wrote, "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma."

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he said. The 2008 'Iron man' actor expressed gratitude and said he is grateful for the love and support from his family and friends.

"I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org Love, Jeff," read a subsequent tweet. The Oscar-winning actor is known for his performances in 'Crazy Heart', 'Hell or High Water', 'The Fisher King', among others. He has also won Best Award awards at Golden Globe, Academy Award in 2010. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sherlock Holmes 3 is on ‘back burner’, will Johnny Depp join the cast?

Earlier, the filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. Sherlock Holmes 3 is always a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for the last nine years.Fans are q...

Wacom One Launched in India with a Complete 'Digital Starter Kit'

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Wacom announces the launch of Wacom One, an entry-level 13 pen display for a new generation of creators. Budding artists wanting to work with digital media, visual thinkers who combine handwritten and drawn ...

Jeff Bridges reveals cancer diagnosis

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a kind of cancer. The 70-year-old Hollywood veteran, who shared the news on Twitter on Monday, assured fans that his prognosis is good.As the Dude woul...

SAIF Partners rebrands as Elevation Capital; closes new USD 400 mn early stage fund

Venture capital firm SAIF Partners on Tuesday rebranded itself as Elevation Capital, and said it has closed a new early stage fund at USD 400 million about Rs 2,934 crore. Founded in 2002, Elevation Capital has been an early investor in com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020