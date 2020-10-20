Jeff Bridges announces lymphoma diagnosis, to undergo treatment

American actor Jeff Bridges announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The 70-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter where he wrote, "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma."

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he said. The 2008 'Iron man' actor expressed gratitude and said he is grateful for the love and support from his family and friends.

"I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org Love, Jeff," read a subsequent tweet. The Oscar-winning actor is known for his performances in 'Crazy Heart', 'Hell or High Water', 'The Fisher King', among others. He has also won Best Award awards at Golden Globe, Academy Award in 2010. (ANI)