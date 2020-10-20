Sherlock Holmes 3 is on ‘back burner’, will Johnny Depp join the cast?

Earlier, the filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. Sherlock Holmes 3 is always a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for the last nine years.

Fans are quite surprised these days after knowing that the film Sherlock Holmes 3 is 'on the back burner'. According to Dexter Fletcher, the third movie is confronting new 'issues' amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which means fans need to wait longer for it.

"Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen," Dexter Fletcher said.

Speaking on Celebrity Catch Up Podcast on Sherlock Holmes 3, Eddie the Eagle-director, Dexter Fletcher said, "They're both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all (have): How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It's complicated."

On the other hand, a few months it was reported that Sherlock Holmes 3 movie could see Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp in an undisclosed role. According to We Got This Covered website, Robert Downey Jr. brought his old friend Jonny Depp on board the Warner Bros. project.

If Johnny Depp joins the cast of Sherlock Holmes 3, he is likely to play another popular villain from the Sherlock Holmes universe. As antagonists like Lord Henry, Jim Moriarty, Sebastian Moran and Henry Blackwood have already appeared earlier, Amber Heard's ex-spouse may portray Charles Augustus Magnussen in the third movie. However, we don't have any official announcement in support of this report.

Apart from the lead actors Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Sherlock Holmes 3 will see other stars like Jared Harris, Stephen Fry, Noomi Rapace, Rachel McAdams, Kelly Reilly and Eddie Marsan. Jared Harris as Professor James Moriarty, Stephen Fry as Mycroft Holmes, Noomi Rapace as Madame Simza Heron, Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, Kelly Reilly as Mary Morstan and Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lestrade will be returning in Sherlock Holmes 3.

The much-awaited Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

