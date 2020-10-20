Left Menu
The clock has tick-tocked in reverse to put a Fleetwood Mac album and single back in the top 10 - 43 years after their initial appearance.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 11:42 IST
Fleetwood Mac's album, single back in top 10 after 43 years
Fleetwood Mac (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The clock has tick-tocked in reverse to put a Fleetwood Mac album and single back in the top 10 - 43 years after their initial appearance. According to Variety, the group's 1977 'Rumours,' one of the all-time blockbuster rock albums, has moved up to No. 9, a six-spot jump from the previous week.

The song that's driving the album's revival, 'Dreams,' is in even headier territory, moving up eight spots to land at No. 3 this week, as per Variety. The interest is being driven by a viral TikTok video of Idaho resident Nathan Apodaca longboarding down the street while sipping on Cran-Raspberry Juice and briefly lip-synching to Stevie Nicks' lead vocal on 'Dreams' -- the runaway feel-good hit of a not-so-feel-good season.

Even Fleetwood Mac's self-titled 1975 album is benefitting from the renewed attention; it moves up to No. 44 on the chart this week, despite not including their song of the moment The multi-pronged Mac attack brought smiles and intrigue to an otherwise dull week for the charts, with no major new entries on either the Rolling Stone album chart or the songs chart.

The No. 1 album for a second week was 'Savage Mode II' by Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, accumulating 65,000 album units for the week. Rounding out the top 10 of the album chart, in order, were Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Blackpink, the 'Hamilton' cast album, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Fleetwood Mac and Post Malone. On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' returns to the No. 1 spot after being bumped out last week. It was streamed 18.7 million times in its tenth week of release. (ANI)

Also Read: Motor racing-Hamilton against cutting trees for new Rio circuit

