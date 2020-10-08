Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton against cutting trees for new Rio circuit

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he saw no need for a new racetrack in Rio de Janeiro and was against cutting down forest trees to make way for it. Plans for a grand prix circuit, which will replace Sao Paolo's Interlagos on the F1 calendar, have caused controversy locally with environmentalists opposed to the location.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:56 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton against cutting trees for new Rio circuit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he saw no need for a new racetrack in Rio de Janeiro and was against cutting down forest trees to make way for it.

Plans for a grand prix circuit, which will replace Sao Paolo's Interlagos on the F1 calendar, have caused controversy locally with environmentalists opposed to the location. Supporters of the project say more trees would be planted than those removed from the forested area in the Deodoro sector of western Rio, around what is now a disused military site.

Hamilton, who could be a seven-times world champion by the time he next visits Brazil, has been outspoken on environmental issues. "I was hoping I wasn't really going to get this question," said the Mercedes driver ahead of Sunday's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring. "My personal opinion is the world doesn't need a new circuit.

"I think there are plenty of circuits in the world that are great and I love Interlagos." Hamilton said he did not know all the details of the planned circuit and had heard it was going to be a sustainable development.

"The most sustainable thing you can do is not tear down any trees," he added. "With deforestation and everything, I don't think it's a smart move, personally. Again, I don't have the details of why but it's not something I personally support."

Interlagos has been a fixture on the F1 calendar since 1990 but is not hosting a race this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rio's old Jacarepagua circuit was demolished to make way for facilities for the 2016 Olympics.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last year that the privately-built new track would have a capacity for 130,000 fans.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HC junks habeas corpus plea filed on behalf of Hathras ‘rape' victim’s kin

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a Valmiki community organisation seeking production before of the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim of Hathras before it. A bench of justices Prit...

Mayank Agarwal's early run out was a disaster while chasing 202, says Rahul

Struggling Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul on Thursday rued the early run-out of Mayank Agarwal, saying it was a disaster for his side in their pursuit of a stiff 202-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here. KXIP were a...

EXCLUSIVE-Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources

Telecoms operators Orange Belgium and Proximus are poised to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia gear, two sources close to the matter said. Oranges Belgian division and Proximus, which is...

BJP no different from TMC, both suppress democratic protests

CPIM general secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre was no different from the TMC dispensation in West Bengal, as both try and suppress democratic protests by opposition parties. Mishra also said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020