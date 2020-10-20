Left Menu
Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall and Ben Foster join 'Hustle'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:20 IST
Queen Latifah, Oscar winner Robert Duvall, and Ben Foster are joining Adam Sandler in the Netflix sports drama "Hustle" . In the film, Sandler will play an American basketball scout who, after being fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the US to prove that they both have the calibre to make it to the NBA.

The new entrants to the cast also include NBA player Juancho Hernangomez, sports commentator Kenny Smith, and actors Jordan Hull, Maria Botto and Ainhoa Pillet, reported Deadline. "We the Animals" helmer Jeremiah Zagar is attached to direct from a script penned by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

Sandler is also producing via his Happy Madison banner along with Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment..

