Jeremy Strong in talks to star in Leonard Bernstein biopic

Emmy winner Jeremy Strong is being eyed to play writer John Gruenn in Netflix's "Maestro" , the biopic on music composer Leonard Bernstein, fronted by Bradley Cooper. The development comes days after Aaron Sorkin's historical legal drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7", in which Strong starred as Jerry Rubin, Leader of the Youth International Party (Yippies), released on the streamer. Cooper will also direct and produce "Maestro" .

The movie will chronicle 30 years of Bernstein's life who rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic when he was 25. His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for the iconic film "West Side Story" . It is being described as a "beautifully complex story of the marriage" between Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre, to be played by Carey Mulligan.

Cooper has also penned the film's script in collaboration with Josh Singer, the Academy Award-winning scribe of "Spotlight" . The project will be produced by veteran filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese in addition to Cooper, Todd Philips, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Last month, Strong won the Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Kendall Roy in HBO's critically-acclaimed "Succession"..