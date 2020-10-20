Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 Years of DDLJ: Farah Khan reminisces choreographing 'Ruk Ja O Dil Diwane'

Reminiscing about the shooting days of the hit song 'Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane', filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Tuesday got nostalgic and shared a BTS clip from the song to commemorate the silver jubilee anniversary of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:37 IST
25 Years of DDLJ: Farah Khan reminisces choreographing 'Ruk Ja O Dil Diwane'
A still from the video (Image courtesy:Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing about the shooting days of the hit song 'Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane', filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Tuesday got nostalgic and shared a BTS clip from the song to commemorate the silver jubilee anniversary of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. The 'Om Shanti Om' filmmaker posted a brief clip on Twitter and commemorated 25 years of 'DDLJ'. In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen singing the lyrics of the song as he dances along with Kajol. As the clip and the music from the song play in the backdrop, Farah explained her experience on the sets and said, "It was really like being in a class picnic because everyone on the set was of the same age. There were no formalities."

"I was also young, and there weren't any formalities like ... the dance master has come," as the filmmaker explains, a BTS clip is played showing SRK and Farah enjoying their time as they both make each other have chocolates. The clip then showcases Shah Rukh and Farah caught in a candid moment, in which the 'Tees Maar Khan' director is seen holding the actor from his shoulders.

The clip concludes with Farah saying, "It was like friends meeting together and making a movie." Farah noted in the caption to the video, "Can't believe its #25YearsOfDDLJ though I did just this 1 song in the film its a huge part of my repertoire. Thank you@yrf n #AdityaChopra 4 including me in the silver anniversary.. not many include the technicians ."

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the silver jubilee anniversary of the cult classic by changing his profile picture to Raj Malhotra, the character that he essayed in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.' Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make your Kitchen Hygienic and Elegant with Häfele Blanco Kitchen Sinks and Faucets

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirHfele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, introduces Blanco Kitchen and Faucets, where hygiene meets design. In these times where hygiene has become the top concern for everyone, all the s...

C'garh governor sends back proposal to hold special assembly session

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey has returned with some queries the state governments proposal seeking to convene a special session of the assembly. The Congress government in the state had said earlier that it intends to enact laws to ...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 filming continues, plot, episode nos. revealed

The much anticipated Animal Kingdom Season 5 was supposed to be premiered in May 2020. But the production was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Fans need to wait further for the fifth season as the world is still badly...

Rain delays Maha cane crushing season: Sugar units assn chief

Heavy rains recently in several parts of Maharashtras cane belt will result in a delay in crushing by sugar factories, a senior functionary of a federation of these units said on Tuesday. Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020