25 Years of DDLJ: Farah Khan reminisces choreographing 'Ruk Ja O Dil Diwane'

Reminiscing about the shooting days of the hit song 'Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane', filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Tuesday got nostalgic and shared a BTS clip from the song to commemorate the silver jubilee anniversary of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. The 'Om Shanti Om' filmmaker posted a brief clip on Twitter and commemorated 25 years of 'DDLJ'. In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen singing the lyrics of the song as he dances along with Kajol. As the clip and the music from the song play in the backdrop, Farah explained her experience on the sets and said, "It was really like being in a class picnic because everyone on the set was of the same age. There were no formalities."

"I was also young, and there weren't any formalities like ... the dance master has come," as the filmmaker explains, a BTS clip is played showing SRK and Farah enjoying their time as they both make each other have chocolates. The clip then showcases Shah Rukh and Farah caught in a candid moment, in which the 'Tees Maar Khan' director is seen holding the actor from his shoulders.

The clip concludes with Farah saying, "It was like friends meeting together and making a movie." Farah noted in the caption to the video, "Can't believe its #25YearsOfDDLJ though I did just this 1 song in the film its a huge part of my repertoire. Thank you@yrf n #AdityaChopra 4 including me in the silver anniversary.. not many include the technicians ."

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the silver jubilee anniversary of the cult classic by changing his profile picture to Raj Malhotra, the character that he essayed in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.' Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally. (ANI)