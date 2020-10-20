Left Menu
HBO's 'Euphoria' sets pair of special episodes

HBO will bridge the gap between seasons of Teen drama series 'Euphoria' with a pair of special episodes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:15 IST
The stars of 'Euphoria' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

HBO will bridge the gap between seasons of Teen drama series 'Euphoria' with a pair of special episodes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable outlet has ordered two extra instalments of the series, which is coming of an Emmy victory for lead actor Zendaya. The first is scheduled to premiere December 6, with airdate for the second still to be determined. HBO has not said yet when the show's second season will debut.

The first special, titled 'Trouble Don't Last Always,' picks up in the aftermath of Jules (Hunter Schafer) being left at the train station and relapsing. It will follow Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Colman Domingo will reprise his role as Ali in the episode, written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson. Both episodes were shot adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In addition to Zendaya's win for outstanding lead actress in a drama, the show also won Emmys outstanding contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic) and for original music and lyrics. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Euphoria' proved a solid rating performer as well, drawing 5.6 million viewers per episode across platforms during its summer 2019 run. It was HBO's youngest-skewing show, with about 40 per cent of the audience made up of adults under 35. (ANI)

