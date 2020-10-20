Siddharth Malhotra resumes shooting for 'Shershaah', shares pictures from sets

Going back to work after the coronavirus hiatus, actor Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday shared glimpses from the sets of his biographical war action film 'Shershaah.' The 'Student of The Year' star posted some snaps from the sets of his new project as he got his hair and make-up done for the shoot. In the pictures, Siddharth is seen sitting in a green room, as he gets ready for the filming. The 'Kapoor and Sons' star is seen sporting a white apron as he gets his make up applied through an airbrush by a makeup artist dressed in a PPE kit.

The 35-year-old star simply captioned the pictures as, "Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah." In January, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped intriguing posters from the film. In the captivating posters, the 'Marjaavaan' actor is seen donning as the Indian Army officer in combat. The posters capture him in a war scenario.

'Shershaah' is based on the life of ParamVeer Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who fought in the Kargil War in June 1999. The movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. It also stars Kiara Avani and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. (ANI)