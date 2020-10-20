Left Menu
Development News Edition

'It got scary': Gloria Estefan's daughter on coming out as a lesbian

I didn't know the kind of angst that was inside of her." LESBIAN ROLE MODEL Despite the praise Emily Estefan has won as an LGBT+ role model for young people, she said she does not want public discussions about her sexuality to overshadow her music.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:04 IST
'It got scary': Gloria Estefan's daughter on coming out as a lesbian
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Forbidden by her global superstar mother Gloria Estefan from coming out as a lesbian to her grandmother, singer Emily Estefan said she contemplated suicide.

The second child of multi-Grammy award-winning Cuban-American singer of hits like "Rhythm is Going to Get You" said her "anxiety went through the roof" when her grandmother died a few months later in 2017. "It got scary, it got pretty bad," the 25-year-old told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a joint video call with her mother.

"I was disconnected from my music, so I was really feeling that I just didn't want to be here any more," she said, her black tank top revealing a tattoo of a dragonfly and an orb. Four in 10 young LGBT+ people in the United States say they have seriously considered suicide over the past 12 months, according to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for LGBT+ youth.

The two women revealed how difficult it was for Gloria to support Emily when she came out because of her own fears that the news would kill her ailing grandmother in "Red Table Talk: The Estefans", showing on Facebook Watch this month. The first series of the popular web talk show featured actor Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, discussing topics such as drug addiction and self-harm.

Gloria Estefan, speaking from her home in Miami Beach, said she felt "terrible" hearing her daughter open up about her mental health after witnessing her struggle. "I was really scared because what I was seeing was Emily losing weight, Emily not making her music, Emily changing," said one of the world's most successful Latin crossover stars, who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

"It was like I was seeing these changes that I didn't really know where they were coming from. I didn't know the kind of angst that was inside of her." LESBIAN ROLE MODEL

Despite the praise Emily Estefan has won as an LGBT+ role model for young people, she said she does not want public discussions about her sexuality to overshadow her music. "You worry that in some weird way people will shun your art because of your sexuality but the reality is I don't want those people listening to my music anyway," said the singer, who released her first album "Take Whatever You Want" in 2017.

It has not been easy for Emily Estefan to carve out a career in music with such famous parents - her father Emilio is also a musician and producer and winner of 19 Grammys. "I didn't even sing to myself alone because I was worried I was going to open my mouth and my mom was going to crawl out," she said from the family-owned Crescent Moon Studios in Florida.

"I didn't start to sing until I was 18 and the first person I sang to was my mom. My voice was shaking." Emily Estefan has gone on to sing publicly many times, notably with her mother at a 2018 musical celebration for her godfather, music legend Quincy Jones who produced some of Michael Jackson's most successful albums.

And while she is now comfortable in the public eye, Emily Estefan rejects the labels that others might place upon her. "In reality - in a perfect alien society I would love to live in - I don't feel the need for labels," she said.

Ultimately she said she was now in a position - both in terms of her mental health and her music career - to simply be herself. "You can call me a lesbian, you can call me Tom, you can call me Queen Zorba. You can call me whatever you want," she said laughing.

"Nothing makes me uncomfortable in terms of what you choose to label me."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts

Armenia and Azerbaijan reported more fighting on Tuesday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where clashes have continued for over three weeks despite two attempts at establishing a cease-fire. Azerbaijans Defense Ministry sa...

Plaksha University inks strategic collaboration with Bharti Foundation

Plaksha University, an upcoming collective philanthropic venture backed by technology entrepreneurs, business leaders and corporates, on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Bharti Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Ent...

Republicans see bright spot in 2020 voter registration push

The Republican Party has cut into Democrats advantage in voter registration tallies across some critical presidential battleground states, a fact they point to as evidence of steady and overlooked enthusiasm for President Donald Trump and...

Tunisian protesters say media bill would open sector to graft, extremism

Journalists and activists protested on Tuesday outside Tunisias parliament against a proposed law to shake up the media sector by removing a requirement for television and radio stations to have official licences. The bills supporters inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020