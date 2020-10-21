Dolly Parton thinks of herself as 'song-teller'

American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton thinks of herself as a song-teller as she says 'she writes song but tells a story'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 74-year-old singer explained the name of her memoir, 'Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,' to Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show', where she said, "I really think of myself as a song-teller, because I write songs, but I tell stories."

She added that the book contains a number of stories about how she wrote certain songs and what she was feeling at the time. Parton also talked about how she loves to write and perform, but there's something about writing songs that is her 'personal time with God.' It's her 'quiet time' where she can express herself, sort of like therapy, as per the Hollywood Reporter. The 'Jolene' singer love when different people interpret her songs, as she goes into saying the sound and feelings can change so much depending on their arrangement, how they are produced and performed.

Parton has recently released a new album 'A Holly Dolly Christmas'. She also wrote a 'pandemic-themed song called 'When Life is Good Again' during the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)