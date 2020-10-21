Vidya Balan resumes shoot for 'Sherni' in Madhya Pradesh

Actor Vidya Balan on Wednesday resumed shoot for her upcoming film "Sherni" in Madhya Pradesh

The production on "Sherni" came to a halt in mid-March as the country went into lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Award winner, who plays the role of a forest officer, is currently shooting in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh with the requisite safety protocols, a press release issued on behalf of the actor said. Directed by Amit Masurkar of National Award-winning "Newton" fame, "Sherni" explores the man-animal conflict

It is produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment. Balan was last seen in "Shakuntala Devi" , an eponymous biopic on the math genius. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.