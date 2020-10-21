Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aaron Sorkin, Chloe Zhao to receive honours at San Francisco Film Awards

Filmmakers Aaron Sorkin and Chloe Zhao will be honoured at the annual San Francisco Film Awards. Levin award for film direction. The honour is given in memory of the founder of the San Francisco International Film Festival, which launched in 1957.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:13 IST
Aaron Sorkin, Chloe Zhao to receive honours at San Francisco Film Awards

Filmmakers Aaron Sorkin and Chloe Zhao will be honoured at the annual San Francisco Film Awards. The two critically-acclaimed filmmakers will be felicitated during a ceremony which will be live streamed on December 9, the organisers said in a statement.

Sorkin is best known for writing the screenplays of critically-acclaimed features like "A Few Good Men" , "The Social Network" , "Moneyball" and "Steve Jobs". He is currently receiving praise for his Netflix movie "The Trial of Chicago 7" He will receive the Kanbar Award, which acknowledges the importance that storytelling plays in the creation of outstanding films. Zhao most recently directed Frances McDormand-starrer "Nomadland". She is known for her Indie hits -- "Songs My Brothers Taught Me" (2015) and "The Rider" (2017).

She will be honoured with the Irving M. Levin award for film direction. The honour is given in memory of the founder of the San Francisco International Film Festival, which launched in 1957. "Both Aaron and Chloe's remarkable work resonate deeply for us, not only in their beautiful cinematic expression but also in presenting deep and complex characters and questions for us as a society today," SFFILM Executive Director Anne Lai said.

"We hope that by celebrating these artists, their films, and these values, SFFILM can have a positive impact on the cultural conversations that arise this time of year around highly anticipated awards contenders," she added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries back binding green farming schemes

European Union agriculture ministers agreed on Wednesday to set aside part of the blocs massive farming policy budget for programmes that protect the environment.The EU is nearing the end of a two-year struggle to overhaul its agriculture p...

Rugby-Lions to host Japan in June ahead of South Africa tour

The British and Irish Lions said on Wednesday they will host Japan in Edinburgh next June ahead of their tour of South Africa. The Lions, who traditionally tour Australia, New Zealand or South Africa every four years, will be playing Japan ...

EU's Barnier says trade deal with UK "within reach"

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was within reach if both sides work hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days.An agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to...

Want to utilise opportunities and prove myself to team: Nisha

Newcomer in the Indian Womens Hockey Team back line, Nisha, said she wants to use the opportunities she gets and prove herself to the team. The player has made positive strides since her debut last year at the FIH Series Final. She was part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020