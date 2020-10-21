Aaron Sorkin, Chloe Zhao to receive honours at San Francisco Film Awards

Filmmakers Aaron Sorkin and Chloe Zhao will be honoured at the annual San Francisco Film Awards. The two critically-acclaimed filmmakers will be felicitated during a ceremony which will be live streamed on December 9, the organisers said in a statement.

Sorkin is best known for writing the screenplays of critically-acclaimed features like "A Few Good Men" , "The Social Network" , "Moneyball" and "Steve Jobs". He is currently receiving praise for his Netflix movie "The Trial of Chicago 7" He will receive the Kanbar Award, which acknowledges the importance that storytelling plays in the creation of outstanding films. Zhao most recently directed Frances McDormand-starrer "Nomadland". She is known for her Indie hits -- "Songs My Brothers Taught Me" (2015) and "The Rider" (2017).

She will be honoured with the Irving M. Levin award for film direction. The honour is given in memory of the founder of the San Francisco International Film Festival, which launched in 1957. "Both Aaron and Chloe's remarkable work resonate deeply for us, not only in their beautiful cinematic expression but also in presenting deep and complex characters and questions for us as a society today," SFFILM Executive Director Anne Lai said.

"We hope that by celebrating these artists, their films, and these values, SFFILM can have a positive impact on the cultural conversations that arise this time of year around highly anticipated awards contenders," she added..