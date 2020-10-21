Left Menu
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:52 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 was expected to be delayed as compared to the previous seasons. Image Credit: Twitter / Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will surely return and their journey will continue until they discover the precious and much-debated treasure. Fans are excited as the eight season is going to be the most thrilling season fans have ever seen.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 was expected to be delayed as compared to the previous seasons. We all know how the entertainment industry shattered in the last couple of months in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. However, the good news is that we are just a few days behind its premiere.

Here's the sneak peek of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 – "The swamp becomes the focus of a major excavation to uncover a newly found structure and more importantly, to get to the bottom of why this bog was artificially modified or created as much as 800 years ago."

"And Rick, Marty, Craig and the team will prepare for the operation that they have been working their way toward since they took over the Oak Island treasure hunt more than a decade ago: the 'Big Dig' in the Money Pit," History's logline reads on The Curse of Oak Island Season 8.

Marty Lagina, Rick Lagina and other experts are hoping they will become successful in discovering the centuries-old secretive treasures in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8. This is going to be a historic dig in the entire treasure-hunting expeditions on the Oak Island where many have tried in the last 200 years and failed.

The creator Kevin Burns told TV Insider that the Lagina brothers are 'forced to rethink this year's entire search strategy'. That leads to 'more incredible finds, and more revelations about Oak Island's mysterious history, than ever.'

Never miss the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 on Tuesday, November 10 at 9 pm on History.

