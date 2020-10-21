Paramount Players takes Jeremy Kramer on board as president

Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group President Emma Watts has tapped the former 20th Century Studios executive Jeremy Kramer as president of Paramount Players. As per Variety, the hiring of Kramer, who will report to Watts, was announced on Tuesday. He will look after the film made under the Paramount Players label, which has the role of creating genre films from "unique, contemporary" voices and properties.

Previously serving as executive vice president of production for Paramount Pictures, Ashley Brucks will now be working as senior executive vice president of production at Paramount Players. "Jeremy has a proven track record of nurturing talent, both established and new, supporting their vision and helping them execute at the highest level -- from 'Let's Be Cops' to 'Kingsman' to 'Deadpool,'" Watts said. "There's isn't a movie that he's worked on that he hasn't made better. The challenges of ensuring that Paramount Players grows and addresses the demands of our various audiences are formidable and we know that Jeremy is up to this task and we welcome him to our team."

Kramer started his career as an independent producer producing Noah Baumbach's directorial debut 'Kicking and Screaming' in 1995. He has overseen more than 50 films including both 'Deadpool' movies, the latest installment of the 'Kingsman' franchise, 'Vacation Friends' for Hulu, as well as 'Home Alone' for Disney Plus. As per variety, Kramer says, "My years working with Emma and Jim [Gianopulos, Chairman, and CEO of Paramount Pictures] at Fox were some of the most enjoyable and rewarding days I've had in the film business, and I am fortunate and excited to make movies with them again. We're excited to build a slate of commercial movies that will empower new voices and experienced filmmakers to deliver the original movies that audiences crave." (ANI)