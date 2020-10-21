Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Dutt announces cancer recovery on child Shahraan's birthday

Almost a week after talking about beating cancer, senior actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday shared the news of his recovery with his fans on the day of his child Shahraan's birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:51 IST
Sanjay Dutt announces cancer recovery on child Shahraan's birthday
Senior actor Sanjay Dutt (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Almost a week after talking about beating cancer, senior actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday shared the news of his recovery with his fans on the day of his child Shahraan's birthday. Dutt took to Twitter to share a statement about his health update and expressed gratitude as he revealed that he has recovered from his illness.

He began the note by stating how "difficult" the past weeks had been for him and his family. "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family," his statement read.

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,' actor went on to thank his fans, family, and friends for the "unwavering faith and support," that they have extended towards the actor. "This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time," he said.

"Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way," the 61-year-old actor added. Dutt ended the note by extending gratitude towards his doctor Dr Sewanti and medical staff at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

"I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," the 'Sadak,' actor's statement read. After being hospitalised for two days due to breathlessness, Dutt had earlier in August announced that he is taking a break from work due to his health conditions.

Following Dutt's announcement, his wife, Manyata, released a statement sharing an update about his health, and urged people to not "fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours." (ANI)

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt gears up for 'KGF Chapter 2' after short break from work

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apollo, CEO Leon Black seek outside review on his ties with Epstein

Apollo Global Management Inc and its chief executive, Leon Black, have agreed to appoint an external counsel to review his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout firm said on Wednesday. At a board me...

Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok skirmish

Scores of yellow-shirted Thai royalists confronted anti-government protesters in Bangkok on Wednesday, with both groups shouting at each other and some throwing water bottles and other objects, witnesses said.The royalists had gathered at R...

Kerala scribe's family meets Rahul Gandhi, says he assured support

Journalist Siddique Kappans family on Wednesday met Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at a rest house in Kalpetta and requested him to intervene and ensure his early release. Speaking to the media, Rehanath, a family member of the...

Shops, retail outlets in TN allowed to function till 10 pm

All shops, restaurants, and commercial complexes in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function till 10 pm from Thursday in view of the coming festive season, and to facilitate further economic recovery, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, easin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020