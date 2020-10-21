Kangana Ranaut dazzles in pastel lehenga for cousin's wedding

Actor Kangana Ranaut was on Wednesday seen dazzling in a pastel coloured lehenga as she attended the wedding ceremony of her cousin brother in her hometown Manali. The 'Queen' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of her look from the wedding function.

The pictures see Kangana in a blue pastel coloured lehenga, which she paired with a choker studded with pearls. Kangana chose to keep her make-up minimalist and got her hair loosely curled for the occasion.

"Kangana wore a pastel lehanga adorned with pearls for her cousin's wedding today," she wrote in the caption. She also alternatively shared videos from the wedding function on Twitter. (ANI)

