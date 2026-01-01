Kim Jong Un's New Year Rallying Cry: Unity and Future Prospects

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participated in New Year's festivities in Pyongyang, showcasing fireworks, patriotic songs, dances, and a taekwondo demonstration, according to state media KCNA on Thursday. During the event, Kim praised the efforts of the North Korean populace, attributing them to the 'successes and phenomenal changes' anticipated by 2025. He underscored the importance of unity as the nation prepares for a key party congress expected in early 2026 to chart North Korea's future course.

The 9th Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea is anticipated to convene soon, focusing on the country's five-year plan encompassing areas like nuclear and weapons development alongside economic strategies. In his New Year's address, Kim Jong Un also sent a message to North Korean soldiers fighting in Ukraine allied with Russia, hailing them as the 'greatest strength and pride and a strong pillar' of the nation and expressing his hopes for their safe return home.

Kim's message, as relayed by KCNA, encouraged the troops, saying, 'Be brave. Behind you are Pyongyang and Moscow,' further strengthening ties with their Russian counterparts in the ongoing conflict.

