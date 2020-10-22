Left Menu
American actor Jared Leto is all set to reprise his role as the Joker from 2016's 'Suicide Squad' in the new version of 'Justice League.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:24 IST
Jared Leto to reprise Joker role for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'
Jared Leto (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jared Leto is all set to reprise his role as the Joker from 2016's 'Suicide Squad' in the new version of 'Justice League.' This version of 'Justice League' will be helmed by Zack Snyder.

As per Variety, it's not clear whether Leto was always supposed to appear in 'Justice League' before Snyder left the feature in early 2017 in advance of significant reshoots by filmmaker Joss Whedon, or if Leto is a recent addition given the four-hour length the upcoming Snyder Cut, which will premiere on HBO Max in 2021. Regardless, for additional photography on the project, Leto is joining other actors from the 'Justice League' this week.

His involvement further knits together Snyder's 'Justice League' with previous DC Comics film 'Suicide Squad,' which featured Ben Affleck's Batman in a cameo role as he tried to take down Leto's Joker and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,' also directed by Snyder, features a shot of the costume for Batman's sidekick Robin with 'Ha Ha Ha Joke's on you Batman' spray-painted overtop, a reference to the Batman comic storyline in which the Joker kills Robin. Leto's appearance in 'Justice League' could further unpack this storyline within the DC Films universe.

Leto told Variety in 2019 that he was still interested in returning to the Joker's role."I would definitely play the Joker again," Leto said. "It all depends on the script and the circumstances, as it always does." (ANI)

