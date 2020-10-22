Left Menu
'Terminator 3' director Jonathan Mostow to helm refugee thriller

According to Variety, Mostow will also pen the feature film based on American businessman Chris Catrambone, founder of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, a global search and rescue charity. The director said he is "honoured" to be a part of the project.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:46 IST
Filmmaker Jonathan Mostow, best known for helming action spectacles like "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" and "Breakdown" , is set to direct a refugee thriller based on a true story. According to Variety, Mostow will also pen the feature film based on American businessman Chris Catrambone, founder of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, a global search and rescue charity.

The director said he is "honoured" to be a part of the project. "Chris Catrambone is living proof of how one person's passion can save lives. When he saw the world standing idle as scores of refugees drowned in the Mediterranean, he took it upon himself to do something. I'm honoured to be able to tell his story," Mostow said.

Scott Gardenhour, the name behind titles like "Armageddon", "Coyote Ugly" , and "Pearl Harbor" , is attached to produce. The yet-to-be-titled project is expected to start production late next year..

