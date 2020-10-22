Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID scare, HC order shrink puja pandal crowd in city

At Baghbazar Sarbojonin, known for its traditional 'ekchala protima' (idols of goddess Durga and her children mounted on one frame), a few hundred people had gathered, but the police ensured that the visitors didn't huddle next to the barricades, set up at a distance of 10 metres from the pandal. Piyush Saha, an IT professional in Tollygunje area, said he has downloaded apps launched by some of the award- winning pujas as he "did not want to miss out on the fun and festivities" at these pandals.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:50 IST
COVID scare, HC order shrink puja pandal crowd in city

The usual crowd of revellers was missing on the streets of Kolkata on 'Mahasasthi' -- which marks the beginning of the five-day Durga puja festivities -- with the Calcutta High Court having declared all pandals 'no- entry zones', and rain playing spoilsport in the morning. Many big-ticket pandals, including Ekdalia Evergreen, Singhi Park, Ahiritola Sarbojonin, Tridhara Sammilani, Chetla Agroni, wore a forlorn look on Thursday, as just a handful of organisers and locals were allowed to visit the marquees.

A motley group of people were, however, seen clicking photographs of the pandal from far, and indulging in street food, even as the organisers scrambled to ensure the decor at the open-air marquees did not get soggy during the drizzle. Celebrations were largely low key at Ekdalia Evergreen, which has modelled its pandal after a temple, as a wary quiet overtook the festive buzz, which is generally associated with the marquee.

"This is a different Shasthi evening. Less than one- fifth of the visitors that we receive every year on Shasthi were seen outside the pandal. No one, barring select members, were allowed inside," a spokesman of the puja committee said. At Baghbazar Sarbojonin, known for its traditional 'ekchala protima' (idols of goddess Durga and her children mounted on one frame), a few hundred people had gathered, but the police ensured that the visitors didn't huddle next to the barricades, set up at a distance of 10 metres from the pandal.

Piyush Saha, an IT professional in Tollygunje area, said he has downloaded apps launched by some of the award- winning pujas as he "did not want to miss out on the fun and festivities" at these pandals. "There is no point risking our safety amid the pandemic. As most of the pujas have launched their apps and some are live streaming events on YouTube, why take the risk? I have, however, visited the pandal near my home," he said.

Somnath Das, the secretary of Santoshpur Lake Pally, said, "Visitors will get to see the idol from a distance of 10 metres, but not many have turned up so far. We have also arranged 360 degree live streaming of our puja on YouTube." At Sribhumi Sporting Club, where massive public gatherings were witnessed on Saturday and Sunday, triggering concern over COVID-19 spread, organisers have pulled down a part of the dais to facilitate people catch a glimpse of the idol from a distance. Sajal Ghosh, the general secretary of Santosh Mitra Square in north Kolkata, stressed that "human life was more important than festivities", and hoped that things would get better by next puja.

An officer of the Kolkata Police said not many people were seen swarming the streets during the day, and no report of court order violation was received from anywhere in the city. He, however, asserted that all arrangements were in place for crowd management. The Calcutta High Court, in an order on Monday, declared community Durga Puja pandals as 'no-entry zones', allowing visitors to catch a glimpse of the marquees and idols from a distance of 10 metres for bigger pandals, and five metres for smaller ones. PTI SUS RMS RMS

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's top court rules out abortions for birth defects

Polands top court has ruled that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional.The decision by the countrys Constitutional Court effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are foun...

Harish Rawat says role for Sidhu in Punjab, calls him Cong's Rafale

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Thursday indicated a role for Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab where polls are due in a little over a year and called the leader, who has been staying away from party activities after resigning as cabinet ...

Ramaphosa calls on Nigerian govt to desist from use of violence

African Union Chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has called on the Nigerian government to desist from the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law amid the EndSARS protests. The call comes amid weeks of protests dub...

800 health and wellness centres set up to strengthen rural healthcare in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has setup 800 health and wellness centres to strengthen rural healthcare services in the union territory, a senior official said. It had earlier formulated a comprehensive proposal of Rs 367 crore and su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020