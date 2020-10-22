Left Menu
Commerce ministry issues SOPs for organising trade fairs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Stakeholders involved in organising business-to-business trade exhibitions would have to ensure physical distancing, mandatory use of face covers and strict prohibition on spitting with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19. These measures are part of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising these exhibitions. It was prepared by the commerce ministry.

The government has permitted these events outside the containment zones from October 15. "To prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is important that necessary preventive measures are followed during such events," according to the SOPs of the ministry.

The SOP aims to minimise all possible physical contacts between exhibition organisers, service providers, buyers, sellers, exhibitors, business visitors and maintain social distancing and other preventive and safety measures against COVID-19, it added. It has listed out set-ups for all the stakeholders, including venue providers, fair organisers, service providers, and business delegates.

People above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home. Measures to be adopted by venue providers include separate entry and exit for visitors; disinfect halls before giving possession, isolation centre on a permanent basis and a well planned garbage disposal.

Similarly, fair organisers would have to stagger the operational hours of exhibition so that there is organised gathering. They also have to regularly play recorded messages on the precautionary measures and good practices, besides encouraging use of technology to minimise human interface. According to the SOPs, Aarogya Setu mobile app is recommended for all the persons manning the stall and is mandatory for the ones with a smartphone.

"All the stalls should have hand sanitisers and they should ensure that a sufficient gap is maintained at all times between the people manning the stall," it said adding that visitors will be allowed with face covers and it should be worn all the time.

