Simon Kinberg to write, produce ‘Battlestar Galactica’ movie

Screenwriter Simon Kinberg, best known for his work on “X-Men” film franchise and 2009’s “Sherlock Holmes” movie, has signed on to write and produce Universal’s feature adaption of its sci-fi TV series “Battlestar Galactica”. Dylan Clark is also on board as the producer, reported Variety. "‘Battlestar Galactica’ is one of the holy grails in science fiction, and I couldn't be more excited about bringing something new to the franchise, while honouring what's made it so iconic and enduring. I'm so grateful that Dylan and my partners at Universal have trusted me with this incredible universe,” said Kinberg in a statement.

“‘Battlestar Galactica”, created by Glen A Larson, originally aired in 1978. A short-lived but impactful television series, it focused on human colonies on distant galactic shores who fall pray to destructive machines known as Cylons. The survivors flee on starships and, led by the Galactica and her heroic crew, in search of mythic human colony known as Earth. The series had a basic cable reboot in 2003 starring Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell and Katee Sackhoff.

A new “Battlestar Galactica” TV series is also currently in development for NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock, but the feature film version is not connected to the show. No director is on board the project as of now. Filmmakers Bryan Singer and Francis Lawrence have previously been attached with the film.