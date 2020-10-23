Left Menu
Arjun Kapoor's food venture empowers 1000 people across the country to become entrepreneurs

Actor Arjun Kapoor had invested in an emerging food delivery start-up, FoodCloud, with the aim to improve gender parity. Arjun seems to have pivoted towards empowering as many people as possible to be self-reliant during the coronavirus pandemic with his business platform.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:51 IST
Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Arjun Kapoor had invested in an emerging food delivery start-up, FoodCloud, with the aim to improve gender parity. Arjun seems to have pivoted towards empowering as many people as possible to be self-reliant during the coronavirus pandemic with his business platform. The 'Aurangzeb' star said, "The coronavirus pandemic has thrown extraordinary challenges at people. It is heartbreaking to see the loss of lives, the loss of employment, and I have tried to empower as many people as possible through our venture."

The 'Two States' actor revealed his platform has made 1000 home chefs turn into entrepreneurs during the lockdown. "We have managed to create about 1000 new food entrepreneurs from across the country on our fast-growing platform and that's a big achievement for us because these people have become self-reliant in this stifling lockdown situation. We have always wanted people to realise their dreams through self-reliance, we have always been a vocal for local company," he said.

The actor is happy to contribute to providing business opportunities to people even during the pandemic. He added, "These home chefs have found economic stability by turning entrepreneurs and it gives us great joy to see them happy. They have come on board our platform and found a new way to feed their families and take care of their needs. We are proud that they have chosen us to be their vehicle of dreams." (ANI)

