Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rashford thanks businesses for supporting free school meals campaign

Rashford, who was awarded an MBE for his work in helping vulnerable children during the COVID-19 crisis, forced a government U-turn in July when he won his battle to ensure free meals during school the summer holidays. Last week, the 22-year-old proposed extending the campaign for families receiving financial assistance from the government, with a petition getting more than 300,000 signatures.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:46 IST
Soccer-Rashford thanks businesses for supporting free school meals campaign

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford says he has been "blown away" by local businesses offering support for his free school meals campaign after MPs voted against extending the provision into the half-term and Christmas holidays. Rashford, who was awarded an MBE for his work in helping vulnerable children during the COVID-19 crisis, forced a government U-turn in July when he won his battle to ensure free meals during school the summer holidays.

Last week, the 22-year-old proposed extending the campaign for families receiving financial assistance from the government, with a petition getting more than 300,000 signatures. MPs on Wednesday voted against the Labour motion which would have extended free school meals over the holidays until Easter 2021 but dozens of local businesses have since come forward to offer their support in the form of takeaway meals.

"Blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term," Rashford tweeted, sharing screenshots of messages from restaurants across Britain. "Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know."

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nexteer Unveils New High-Output Electric Power Steering System

Converts Heavy-Duty Trucks Light Commercial Vehicles from Hydraulic to Electric Power Steering Enables Heavier Vehicles to Take Advantage of Advanced Safety, Comfort and Fuel Economy AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ne...

Ravan effigy makers business adversely hit amid COVID-19

Artists involved in making Ravan effigies are bearing the brunt of adverse economic conditions amid COVID-hit low key celebrations for the upcoming festival of Dussehra. M Khan, also known as Raju Bhai of Rampur, has been making 60 to 70 ef...

World shares, US futures gain after last Trump-Biden debate

World shares and U.S. futures advanced Friday after President Donald Trump and his challenger former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in their second and final debate before the November 3 election. Stocks rose Friday in Paris, London and...

Govt plans special immunisation programme for COVID-19 vaccine

The coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be distributed under a special COVID-19 immunisation programme with the Centre procuring the doses directly and making it available for priority groups, official sources said. According to them,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020