On an exotic vacation to beat the lockdown blues, actor Varun Dhawan on Friday posted a breathtaking video of scuba diving in the Maldives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:58 IST
Varun Dhawan shares breathtaking video of his getaway in the Maldives
Varun Dhawan scuba diving (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On an exotic vacation to beat the lockdown blues, actor Varun Dhawan on Friday posted a breathtaking video of scuba diving in the Maldives. The 33-year-old star shared a mesmerising video on Instagram, in which he is seen enjoying his time doing scuba diving.

In the clear blue sea, Varun is seen diving freely into the water along with other people. The 'Coolie no.1' actor is spotted sporting orange coloured shorts, blue and white fitted full-sleeved t-shirt along with fins and other scuba diving equipment.

Adding Coldplay's 'Paradise' song in the video, that matches the actual scene in the video, the 'Student Of The Year' actor captioned the post "Paradise does exist on this planet." Earlier this week, the actor shared a post to the photo-sharing platform that showcased Varun's new friend - a rabbit, that he had met during the exotic trip. (ANI)

