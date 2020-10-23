Megastar Shah Rukh Khan wishes former cricketer Kapil Dev 'speedy recovery'

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday wished former cricketer Kapil Dev a "speedy recovery," after the latter underwent an angioplasty earlier in the day. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor took to Twitter and said, "Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev."

"Wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir," his tweet further read. The World Cup-winning captain, Dev, was admitted to a hospital in the early hours of Friday after he complained of chest pain.

The hospital, Fortis Escorts Okhla Road, issued a statement saying the former cricketer is currently in ICU and under close supervision. (ANI)