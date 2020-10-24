PVR Cinemas Welcomes Back Movie Lovers with Film Festivals, Food, and Unlimited Fun

- Screening popular Hollywood movies from 23rd - 29th October 2020 across four cities NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company adds cheer to the festive season in 2020, screening critically acclaimed Hollywood movies for its patrons across select PVR theaters in four cities, including PVR IMAX in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. The week-long festival, 'Unmissable hits at PVR Cinemas,' starts from 23rd October 2020 and will continue till 29th October 2020 across metros and tier one cities. Films from varied genres will be screened during the festival, namely, Joker, 1917, Parasite, and Ford v Ferrari, etc. Patrons can indulge in the exquisite food and enjoy the unique experiences at the theaters.

Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, said, "We are excited to welcome our patrons back to the theaters and we are fully prepared, keeping customers' safety at the forefront. With the onset of the festive season, people are looking for means of celebrations and the film festival is designed to provide them an opportunity to celebrate with their family with safety. The 'Unmissable hits at PVR Cinemas' screens the films which witnessed exceptional response last year from our audience and we are certain it will be loved by our patrons once again." MOVIE SCHEDULE 23rd - 29th October 2020 DELHI Cinema Name Movie Name Show Timing PVR ICON, Vasant Kunj, Delhi Knives Out (English With English Subtitles) 3:40 PM PVR Directors Cut, Delhi John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum 12:30 PM Little Women 5:50 PM Knives Out (English With English Subtitles) 8:00 PM PVR Select City Walk, Delhi Bloodshot 2D (English) (IMAX) 3:45 PM Little Women 3:10 PM Knives Out (English With English Subtitles) 6:30 PM 1917 (IMAX) (English With English Subtitles) 12:45 PM Ford Vs Ferrari (IMAX) 7:00 PM PVR ECX, Chanakya, Delhi John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum 2:40 PM Knives Out (English With English Subtitles) 5:50 PM NOIDA Cinema Name Movie Name Show Timing PVR LOGIX, Noida Ford Vs Ferrari (IMAX) (English With English Subtitles) 1:00 PM 1917 (English With English Subtitles) (IMAX) 4:35 PM Joker (English With Hindi Subtitles) (IMAX) 7:40 PM PVR Ansal Plaza, Greater Noida Bloodshot 2D (Hindi) 6:30 PM GURGOAN Cinema Name Movie Name Show Timing PVR MGF, Gurgoan Knives Out (With English Subtitle) 6:00 PM PVR Ambience, Gurgoan Ford Vs Ferrari (IMAX) 4:10 PM 1917 (English With English Subtitles) (IMAX) 7:40 PM Joker (IMAX) (English With English Subtitles) 1:05 PM Little Women (English) 8:40 PM VADODARA Cinema Name Movie Name Show Timing PVR Eva Mall, Vadodara 1917 (2D) (English) 12:30 PM AHMEDABAD Cinema Name Movie Name Show Timing PVR Ahmedabad Acropolic 1917 (2D) (English) 6:45 PM BENGALURU Cinema Name Movie Name Show Timing PVR Orion Mall, Bengaluru Ford V Ferrari (2D) (English) 12:25 PM 1917 (2D With Eng Sub) (English) 11:35 AM Parasite (2D With Eng Sub) (Korean) 7:05 PM PVR Vaishanvi, Bengaluru Parasite (2D) (Korean) 5:00 PM PVR Vega City, Bengaluru Joker (IMAX) (English) 11:55 AM 1917 (IMAX) (English) 3:25 PM Parasite (2D) (Korean) 6:45 PM Ford V Ferrari (IMAX) (English) 6:25 PM About PVR Limited: PVR is the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India. Since its inception in 1997, the brand has redefined the way entertainment is perceived in the country. PVR currently operates a cinema circuit comprising of 845 screens at 176 properties in 71 cities (India and Sri Lanka), serving over 100 million patrons annually. PVR offers an array of formats in the premium screen category, which stands at 4 screens of Director's Cut, 37 screens of Gold Class, 04 screens of Sapphire, 09 screens of IMAX, 18 screens of 4DX, 08 screens of P[XL], 13 screens of Playhouse and 01 screen of PVR Onyx across the country. For further information, please visit: http://www.pvrcinemas.com/corporate/about-us.aspx.

Share your feedback at feedback@pvrcinemas.com. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319157/PVR_Unmissable_Hits_Film_Festival.jpg PWR PWR